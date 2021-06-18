United States President Joe Biden speaks during the EU-US summit at the European Union’s headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, on June 15, 2021. Photo: Xinhua
Beijing can stay calm amid new EU-US pact as interests of Washington, Brussels are not aligned
- The EU-US Trade and Technology Council was launched on Tuesday to serve as a forum for the two sides to coordinate their efforts amid the challenge from China
- It marked the latest salvo by the Biden administration against Beijing during his recent European tour
Topic | US-China tech war
United States President Joe Biden speaks during the EU-US summit at the European Union’s headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, on June 15, 2021. Photo: Xinhua