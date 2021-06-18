Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He listens as former president Donald Trump speaks before signing a trade agreement at the White House in Washington. Photo: AP Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He listens as former president Donald Trump speaks before signing a trade agreement at the White House in Washington. Photo: AP
US-China tech war: Xi Jinping’s right-hand man Liu He to test whole-country approach on ‘next-generation’ chips but obstacles remain high

  • China to integrate resources of universities, research institutions and private businesses to seek chip breakthroughs
  • Many analysts say country faces uphill struggle to take a lead in new, chip materials science

Che Pan
Che Pan in Beijing

Updated: 10:12pm, 18 Jun, 2021

