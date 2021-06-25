A Chinese flag near a logo atop the Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) headquarters in Shanghai, China, on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
US-China tech war: Beijing’s semiconductor push could be hindered by delays in US permit approvals for equipment imports
- Approvals process has become congested amid too many applications, resulting in likely equipment shipment delays to new chip plants in China
- Chinese companies are factoring longer lead times into their plans, but the issue is hampering a domestic ramp-up in capacity
