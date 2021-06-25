A Chinese flag near a logo atop the Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) headquarters in Shanghai, China, on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg A Chinese flag near a logo atop the Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) headquarters in Shanghai, China, on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
A Chinese flag near a logo atop the Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) headquarters in Shanghai, China, on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
Tech /  Tech War

US-China tech war: Beijing’s semiconductor push could be hindered by delays in US permit approvals for equipment imports

  • Approvals process has become congested amid too many applications, resulting in likely equipment shipment delays to new chip plants in China
  • Chinese companies are factoring longer lead times into their plans, but the issue is hampering a domestic ramp-up in capacity

Topic |   US-China tech war
Che Pan
Che Pan in Beijing

Updated: 10:37am, 25 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A Chinese flag near a logo atop the Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) headquarters in Shanghai, China, on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg A Chinese flag near a logo atop the Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) headquarters in Shanghai, China, on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
A Chinese flag near a logo atop the Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) headquarters in Shanghai, China, on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE