A Chinese flag near Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) headquarters in Shanghai on March 23. Several local governments in China have started appointing “supply chain chiefs” of critical hi-tech industries, especially semiconductors. Photo: Bloomberg A Chinese flag near Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) headquarters in Shanghai on March 23. Several local governments in China have started appointing “supply chain chiefs” of critical hi-tech industries, especially semiconductors. Photo: Bloomberg
A Chinese flag near Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) headquarters in Shanghai on March 23. Several local governments in China have started appointing “supply chain chiefs” of critical hi-tech industries, especially semiconductors. Photo: Bloomberg
Tech /  Tech War

US-China tech war: AI, semiconductors get quasi-military commanders as ‘supply chain chiefs’ to boost self-sufficiency

  • Local governments in China have taken to appointing ‘supply chain chiefs’ to oversee hi-tech industries such as artificial intelligence and semiconductors
  • The effort has not been officially endorsed by Beijing, but President Xi Jinping’s adviser Liu He was recently put in charge of national chip development

Topic |   US-China tech war
Tracy Qu
Tracy Qu

Updated: 6:01pm, 26 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A Chinese flag near Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) headquarters in Shanghai on March 23. Several local governments in China have started appointing “supply chain chiefs” of critical hi-tech industries, especially semiconductors. Photo: Bloomberg A Chinese flag near Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) headquarters in Shanghai on March 23. Several local governments in China have started appointing “supply chain chiefs” of critical hi-tech industries, especially semiconductors. Photo: Bloomberg
A Chinese flag near Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) headquarters in Shanghai on March 23. Several local governments in China have started appointing “supply chain chiefs” of critical hi-tech industries, especially semiconductors. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE