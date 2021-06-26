A Chinese flag near Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) headquarters in Shanghai on March 23. Several local governments in China have started appointing “supply chain chiefs” of critical hi-tech industries, especially semiconductors. Photo: Bloomberg
US-China tech war: AI, semiconductors get quasi-military commanders as ‘supply chain chiefs’ to boost self-sufficiency
- Local governments in China have taken to appointing ‘supply chain chiefs’ to oversee hi-tech industries such as artificial intelligence and semiconductors
- The effort has not been officially endorsed by Beijing, but President Xi Jinping’s adviser Liu He was recently put in charge of national chip development
Topic | US-China tech war
A Chinese flag near Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) headquarters in Shanghai on March 23. Several local governments in China have started appointing “supply chain chiefs” of critical hi-tech industries, especially semiconductors. Photo: Bloomberg