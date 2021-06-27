Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei speaking during a group interview in Taiyuan, capital of north China’s Shanxi Province on February 9, 2021. Photo: Xinhua
US-China tech war: Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei tells his employees to learn from the United States
- A recently published speech that Ren gave in May emphasised the need to keep expanding outside China
- Ren warned against isolation and said the company has much to learn from the US in science and technology
