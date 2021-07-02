Unisoc emerged in May as the fifth-largest smartphone chip provider in China from nearly ground zero a month earlier. Photo: Reuters
US-China tech war: How this local chip firm has taken off in China as Huawei still reels under US sanctions
- Sales have also been helped after Honor, the budget brand spin-off from Huawei, decided to use Unisoc chips for its latest phone model
- Unisoc, a subsidiary of Chinese state-backed semiconductor conglomerate Unigroup, climbed into the top five with total shipments of 800,000 units in May
Topic | US-China tech war
Unisoc emerged in May as the fifth-largest smartphone chip provider in China from nearly ground zero a month earlier. Photo: Reuters