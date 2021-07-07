A man visits a display at Semicon China, a trade fair for semiconductor technology, in Shanghai in March. Photo: Reuters
British chip maker Newport Wafer Fab acquired by Wise Road Capital, a little-known Chinese venture capital fund
- Wise Road Capital appeared on the radar in 2017 when it acquired the standard products business of NXP for US$2.75 billion, renaming the unit Nexperia
- Although Beijing quickly granted approval for Wise Road to acquire MagnaChip, the deal is now under review by Seoul after CFIUS temporarily blocked it
Topic | US-China tech war
A man visits a display at Semicon China, a trade fair for semiconductor technology, in Shanghai in March. Photo: Reuters