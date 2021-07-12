BGI has published research papers with military-linked research organisations, including the PLA General Hospital and Southwest Hospital of The Third Military Medical University. Photo: Reuters
BGI denies it shared genetic data of pregnant women with China’s military and vows to continue overseas push
- The denial came after a report last week that BGI developed its non-invasive prenatal tests, branded as NIFTY, in collaboration with the PLA
- BGI says that it only provides prenatal testing technology in its scientific collaboration, in line with research protocols
Topic | China technology
BGI has published research papers with military-linked research organisations, including the PLA General Hospital and Southwest Hospital of The Third Military Medical University. Photo: Reuters