BGI has published research papers with military-linked research organisations, including the PLA General Hospital and Southwest Hospital of The Third Military Medical University. Photo: Reuters
BGI denies it shared genetic data of pregnant women with China’s military and vows to continue overseas push

  • The denial came after a report last week that BGI developed its non-invasive prenatal tests, branded as NIFTY, in collaboration with the PLA
  • BGI says that it only provides prenatal testing technology in its scientific collaboration, in line with research protocols

Iris Deng
Updated: 9:30pm, 12 Jul, 2021

