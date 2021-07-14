A worker checks a silicon wafer at the Singapore factory of UTAC, which was bought by Wise Road Capital. Photo: Reuters A worker checks a silicon wafer at the Singapore factory of UTAC, which was bought by Wise Road Capital. Photo: Reuters
A worker checks a silicon wafer at the Singapore factory of UTAC, which was bought by Wise Road Capital. Photo: Reuters
Semiconductors
Tech /  Tech War

exclusive | Chinese semiconductor buyout fund says it follows ‘market logic’, not Beijing’s orders, as US reviews its South Korean chip deal

  • The Beijing-based firm came under the spotlight after it announced its intention to purchase South Korea’s Magnachip Semiconductor for US$1.4 billion
  • Wise Road Capital said it does not have a specific strategy of moving production into China after acquiring foreign semiconductor assets

Topic |   Semiconductors
Che Pan
Che Pan in Beijing

Updated: 11:30pm, 14 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A worker checks a silicon wafer at the Singapore factory of UTAC, which was bought by Wise Road Capital. Photo: Reuters A worker checks a silicon wafer at the Singapore factory of UTAC, which was bought by Wise Road Capital. Photo: Reuters
A worker checks a silicon wafer at the Singapore factory of UTAC, which was bought by Wise Road Capital. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE