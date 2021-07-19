An outdoor installation at the China International Big Data Industry Expo 2021 in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 26, 2021. Photo: Xinhua An outdoor installation at the China International Big Data Industry Expo 2021 in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 26, 2021. Photo: Xinhua
Cybersecurity
Tech /  Tech War

China has the most restrictions on cross-border data flows, says Washington think tank

  • Keeping data within borders, a growing trend among countries around the world, hurts economies, Washington think tank ITIF argues in report
  • ‎The report says that China is the most data restrictive country in the world, with 29 data localisation policies

Xinmei ShenMasha Borak
Updated: 6:00pm, 19 Jul, 2021

