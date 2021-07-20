A secretive Chinese company, Hainan Xiandun Technology Development Co, was said to be behind a series of cyberattacks against the US and other countries between 2011 and 2018. Photo: Shutterstock A secretive Chinese company, Hainan Xiandun Technology Development Co, was said to be behind a series of cyberattacks against the US and other countries between 2011 and 2018. Photo: Shutterstock
A secretive Chinese company, Hainan Xiandun Technology Development Co, was said to be behind a series of cyberattacks against the US and other countries between 2011 and 2018. Photo: Shutterstock
US-China tech war: who is the little-known Chinese firm in the crosshairs of US for alleged cyberattacks?

  • Hainan Xiandun is alleged to be behind the hacking of computer systems in the US and other countries
  • The targeted cyberattacks were launched between 2011 and 2018

Josh Ye
Updated: 8:00pm, 20 Jul, 2021

