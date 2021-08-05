Inside the ‘clean room’ of SMIC in Shanghai. Its founder Richard Chang has started a new foundry operation in China. Photo: Handout Inside the ‘clean room’ of SMIC in Shanghai. Its founder Richard Chang has started a new foundry operation in China. Photo: Handout
Tech /  Tech War

SMIC founder in timely comeback as his new China fab ramps up amid surging demand for chips

  • SiEn (Qingdao) Integrated Circuits Co has kicked off production of 8-inch silicon wafers in Qingdao and is testing a new 12-inch production line as well
  • The State-owned Assets Supervision & Administration Commission of Qingdao is SiEn’s largest shareholder with a 67 per cent stake

Topic |   Semiconductors
Che Pan
Che Pan in Beijing

Updated: 11:00pm, 5 Aug, 2021

