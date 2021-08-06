The report listed a case where US tech firm Intel sold core processors to an airport in Urumqi, capital city of the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region of China. Photo: Bloomberg
UK-published technology report says products sold by US tech firms help China’s surveillance state
- The report, entitled China’s Surveillance State: A Global Project, was authored by two doctoral degree candidates with a grant from Top10VPN.com
- Report accuses US tech giants Microsoft, Oracle, IBM and Cisco of selling products to China that can be used in their surveillance state
