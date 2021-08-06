The report listed a case where US tech firm Intel sold core processors to an airport in Urumqi, capital city of the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region of China. Photo: Bloomberg The report listed a case where US tech firm Intel sold core processors to an airport in Urumqi, capital city of the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region of China. Photo: Bloomberg
The report listed a case where US tech firm Intel sold core processors to an airport in Urumqi, capital city of the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region of China. Photo: Bloomberg
Tech /  Tech War

UK-published technology report says products sold by US tech firms help China’s surveillance state

  • The report, entitled China’s Surveillance State: A Global Project, was authored by two doctoral degree candidates with a grant from Top10VPN.com
  • Report accuses US tech giants Microsoft, Oracle, IBM and Cisco of selling products to China that can be used in their surveillance state

Topic |   US-China tech war
Masha Borak
Masha Borak

Updated: 12:00pm, 6 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The report listed a case where US tech firm Intel sold core processors to an airport in Urumqi, capital city of the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region of China. Photo: Bloomberg The report listed a case where US tech firm Intel sold core processors to an airport in Urumqi, capital city of the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region of China. Photo: Bloomberg
The report listed a case where US tech firm Intel sold core processors to an airport in Urumqi, capital city of the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region of China. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE