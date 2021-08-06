Construction of Chinese chip maker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp’s new fabrication plants are on track. Photo: Bloomberg Construction of Chinese chip maker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp’s new fabrication plants are on track. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s SMIC pushes ahead ‘as planned’ with new chip plants in Beijing, Shenzhen amid US trade restrictions

  • SMIC’s new chip fabrication plant in Shenzhen is expected to start commercial operations next year, while the Beijing facility will go online in 2024
  • The Shanghai-based semiconductor giant has budgeted US$4.3 billion in total capital expenditure this year

Che Pan
Che Pan in Beijing

Updated: 5:00pm, 6 Aug, 2021

