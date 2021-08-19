A silicon wafer in the semiconductor production clean rooms at the Globalfoundries fabrication plant in Dresden, Germany. Photo: Bloomberg
World’s fourth-largest chip maker GlobalFoundries files for IPO that could value company at US$25 billion
- The IPO in New York could value the chip maker at around US$25 billion
- The Wall Street Journal reported last month that Intel was in talks to acquire GlobalFoundries
Topic | Semiconductors
A silicon wafer in the semiconductor production clean rooms at the Globalfoundries fabrication plant in Dresden, Germany. Photo: Bloomberg