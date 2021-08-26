China is tightening control over information gathered by companies about the public. Photo: AP
China’s privacy law borrows a page from Europe’s GDPR but it goes further as Beijing shores up data security
- China’s new personal data law is one of the strictest in the world, drawing inspiration from Europe’s GDPR but going further
- Beijing has moved to tighten controls on how Big Tech uses data and curtail how private data is moved overseas
Topic | China technology
