Since it was established in 2016, Wise Road Capital has emerged as an active Chinese buyout fund in the semiconductor industry. Photo: Reuters
US says Chinese private equity fund’s acquisition of South Korean chip maker poses a ‘national security risk’
- The Treasury Department identified such national security risk in the US$1.4 billion deal involving Wise Road Capital
- The inter-agency Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States will refer the Magnachip review to US President Jose Biden for final decision
