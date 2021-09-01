Since it was established in 2016, Wise Road Capital has emerged as an active Chinese buyout fund in the semiconductor industry.  Photo: Reuters Since it was established in 2016, Wise Road Capital has emerged as an active Chinese buyout fund in the semiconductor industry.  Photo: Reuters
US says Chinese private equity fund’s acquisition of South Korean chip maker poses a ‘national security risk’

  • The Treasury Department identified such national security risk in the US$1.4 billion deal involving Wise Road Capital
  • The inter-agency Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States will refer the Magnachip review to US President Jose Biden for final decision

Che Pan
Updated: 10:50pm, 1 Sep, 2021

