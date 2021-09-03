SMIC is building a US$9 billion plant in the Shanghai free-trade zone, adding to plans for new fabs in Beijing and Shenzhen as China pushes to advance its semiconductor industry. Photo: Bloomberg SMIC is building a US$9 billion plant in the Shanghai free-trade zone, adding to plans for new fabs in Beijing and Shenzhen as China pushes to advance its semiconductor industry. Photo: Bloomberg
SMIC is building a US$9 billion plant in the Shanghai free-trade zone, adding to plans for new fabs in Beijing and Shenzhen as China pushes to advance its semiconductor industry. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s top chip maker SMIC to build a US$9 billion factory in Shanghai amid Beijing’s push for tech self-sufficiency

  • Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation is pouring US$8.87 into a new chip fabrication plant in Shanghai’s free-trade zone
  • The company has other plants planned for Beijing and Shenzhen as Beijing seeks to advance the country’s semiconductor industry

Updated: 6:11pm, 3 Sep, 2021

