SMIC is building a US$9 billion plant in the Shanghai free-trade zone, adding to plans for new fabs in Beijing and Shenzhen as China pushes to advance its semiconductor industry. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s top chip maker SMIC to build a US$9 billion factory in Shanghai amid Beijing’s push for tech self-sufficiency
- Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation is pouring US$8.87 into a new chip fabrication plant in Shanghai’s free-trade zone
- The company has other plants planned for Beijing and Shenzhen as Beijing seeks to advance the country’s semiconductor industry
SMIC is building a US$9 billion plant in the Shanghai free-trade zone, adding to plans for new fabs in Beijing and Shenzhen as China pushes to advance its semiconductor industry. Photo: Bloomberg