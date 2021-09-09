An Ericsson sign is seen at the third China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, China, on November 5, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Ericsson to close major research centre in Nanjing amid shrinking 5G market share in China
- The Swedish telecoms giant confirms it will divest its product research and development activities in Nanjing by November
- Foreign telecoms equipment suppliers have been ceding 5G market share to domestic rivals in the Chinese market
