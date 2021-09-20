An Xpeng P7 car drives on the Beijing-Shanghai Expressway under the control of NGP autonomous driving assistance function. Photo: Daniel Ren
China rolls out autonomous driving standards as carmakers work towards making self-driving a reality
- China provides official definitions for self-driving cars from L0, which relies largely on human drivers, to L5 that achieves full driving automation
- Drafted by 11 major carmakers and suppliers, the standards will come into effect in March 2022
