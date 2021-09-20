An Xpeng P7 car drives on the Beijing-Shanghai Expressway under the control of NGP autonomous driving assistance function. Photo: Daniel Ren An Xpeng P7 car drives on the Beijing-Shanghai Expressway under the control of NGP autonomous driving assistance function. Photo: Daniel Ren
An Xpeng P7 car drives on the Beijing-Shanghai Expressway under the control of NGP autonomous driving assistance function. Photo: Daniel Ren
Tech /  Tech War

China rolls out autonomous driving standards as carmakers work towards making self-driving a reality

  • China provides official definitions for self-driving cars from L0, which relies largely on human drivers, to L5 that achieves full driving automation
  • Drafted by 11 major carmakers and suppliers, the standards will come into effect in March 2022

Topic |   Autonomous driving
Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 8:00pm, 20 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
An Xpeng P7 car drives on the Beijing-Shanghai Expressway under the control of NGP autonomous driving assistance function. Photo: Daniel Ren An Xpeng P7 car drives on the Beijing-Shanghai Expressway under the control of NGP autonomous driving assistance function. Photo: Daniel Ren
An Xpeng P7 car drives on the Beijing-Shanghai Expressway under the control of NGP autonomous driving assistance function. Photo: Daniel Ren
READ FULL ARTICLE