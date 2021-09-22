Employees make chips at a factory of Jiejie Semiconductor Company in Nantong, in eastern China's Jiangsu province, on March 17. Amid a push from Beijing for technological self-sufficiency, R&D spending slowed in 2020 as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: AFP
China sees slower R&D growth in 2020 as government spending on science and technology fell amid the Covid-19 pandemic
- Research and development spending in China grew 10.2 per cent last year, accounting for a record 2.4 per cent of GDP
- Spending is getting closer to that of other advanced economies, but government investment in science and technology fell 6 per cent during the pandemic
Topic | China economy
Employees make chips at a factory of Jiejie Semiconductor Company in Nantong, in eastern China's Jiangsu province, on March 17. Amid a push from Beijing for technological self-sufficiency, R&D spending slowed in 2020 as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: AFP