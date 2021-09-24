A Huawei logo is pictured on the glass wall of a shopping mall in Beijing, China. Photo: Simon Song A Huawei logo is pictured on the glass wall of a shopping mall in Beijing, China. Photo: Simon Song
Huawei says US sanctions cause US$30 billion loss in its handset revenue a year

  • Rotating chairman said the company has learnt to live with US restrictions after Washington threatened additional sanctions on Chinese telecoms
  • Huawei has ventured into new industries after its smartphone business was crippled by a US chip ban

Che Pan
Che Pan in Beijing

Updated: 8:37pm, 24 Sep, 2021

A Huawei logo is pictured on the glass wall of a shopping mall in Beijing, China. Photo: Simon Song
