A Huawei logo is pictured on the glass wall of a shopping mall in Beijing, China. Photo: Simon Song
Huawei says US sanctions cause US$30 billion loss in its handset revenue a year
- Rotating chairman said the company has learnt to live with US restrictions after Washington threatened additional sanctions on Chinese telecoms
- Huawei has ventured into new industries after its smartphone business was crippled by a US chip ban
Topic | Huawei
A Huawei logo is pictured on the glass wall of a shopping mall in Beijing, China. Photo: Simon Song