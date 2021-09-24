Chinese President Xi Jinping addresses the general debate of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly via video, in Beijing, China, Sept. 21, 2021. Photo: Xinhua
President Xi calls for international tech cooperation to tackle global challenges, amid simmering US tensions
- ‘All countries ... need to open up and cooperate more in science and technology, and jointly explore methods to solve important global problems’ said Xi
- Remarks comes as China has been encouraging ‘indigenous innovation’ to reduce its reliance on imported technologies
Topic | US-China tech war
Chinese President Xi Jinping addresses the general debate of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly via video, in Beijing, China, Sept. 21, 2021. Photo: Xinhua