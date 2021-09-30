Several Chinese merchants who operated on Amazon have filed a class-action lawsuit against the US e-commerce giant to retrieve withheld funds following a crackdown on fake product reviews. Photo: LightRocket Several Chinese merchants who operated on Amazon have filed a class-action lawsuit against the US e-commerce giant to retrieve withheld funds following a crackdown on fake product reviews. Photo: LightRocket
Several Chinese merchants who operated on Amazon have filed a class-action lawsuit against the US e-commerce giant to retrieve withheld funds following a crackdown on fake product reviews. Photo: LightRocket
Amazon
Tech /  Tech War

Chinese merchants sue Amazon to retrieve frozen funds amid crackdown on fake reviews

  • Seven Chinese online merchants have filed a class-action lawsuit in California to recover more than US$560,000 withheld by Amazon
  • Amazon has been cracking down on the common Chinese e-commerce practice of offering customers cash and freebies in exchange for positive reviews

Topic |   Amazon
Iris Deng
Iris Deng

Updated: 8:10pm, 30 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Several Chinese merchants who operated on Amazon have filed a class-action lawsuit against the US e-commerce giant to retrieve withheld funds following a crackdown on fake product reviews. Photo: LightRocket Several Chinese merchants who operated on Amazon have filed a class-action lawsuit against the US e-commerce giant to retrieve withheld funds following a crackdown on fake product reviews. Photo: LightRocket
Several Chinese merchants who operated on Amazon have filed a class-action lawsuit against the US e-commerce giant to retrieve withheld funds following a crackdown on fake product reviews. Photo: LightRocket
READ FULL ARTICLE