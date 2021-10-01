Huawei Technologies executive Meng Wanzhou lands at the international airport of Shenzhen on Saturday. Photo: CCTV Huawei Technologies executive Meng Wanzhou lands at the international airport of Shenzhen on Saturday. Photo: CCTV
Huawei Technologies executive Meng Wanzhou lands at the international airport of Shenzhen on Saturday. Photo: CCTV
Meng Wanzhou has weathered the storm and returned home but have the clouds lifted for Huawei?

  • Huawei’s CFO returns to a Huawei transformed by US sanctions, as it moves deeper into software and cloud amid smartphone and overseas 5G pressures
  • Meng’s release has lifted spirits at the company but analysts question whether it signals a real shift in Huawei’s fortunes amid US-China tech tensions

Minghe HuIris DengChe Pan
Minghe Hu in Beijing Iris Deng in Hong Kongand Che Pan in Beijing

Updated: 8:00pm, 1 Oct, 2021

