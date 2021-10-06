A Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co carries semiconductor wafers. TSMC has been forced to cut off sales to some Chinese companies as a result of US sanctions. Photo: TSMC
US demand for chip supply data from TSMC, Samsung, Apple, others sparks debate about true intentions in China
- Industry watchers in China fear Washington’s latest move to combat the chip shortage could put Chinese firms at a disadvantage and help target sanctions
- The US Commerce Department has asked for supply chain data from tech giants and carmakers, including TSMC, Intel, Samsung, Apple, Microsoft, Daimler and BMW
Topic | US-China relations
A Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co carries semiconductor wafers. TSMC has been forced to cut off sales to some Chinese companies as a result of US sanctions. Photo: TSMC