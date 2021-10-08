An artist’s illustration of the new China-Korea Integrated Circuit Industrial Park in Wuxi, in eastern Jiangsu province. Photo: Weibo
New China-Korea semiconductor industrial complex starts construction amid Beijing’s push for tech self-reliance
- The municipal government of Wuxi and memory chip giant SK Hynix have teamed up to develop the China-Korea Integrated Circuit Industrial Park
- The city is expected to become home to 19 new semiconductor-related projects with a combined investment of US$4.7 billion
Topic | Semiconductors
An artist’s illustration of the new China-Korea Integrated Circuit Industrial Park in Wuxi, in eastern Jiangsu province. Photo: Weibo