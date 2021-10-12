The Honor 50 smartphone series presented at an unveiling event. Photo: Handout The Honor 50 smartphone series presented at an unveiling event. Photo: Handout
Huawei spin-off Honor to launch new smartphones outside China with Google Mobile Services

  • The international edition of Honor’s new flagship smartphones will come with Google’s software for the first time since the brand was diverted by Huawei
  • US trade sanctions have forced Huawei to release its latest flagship smartphones without 5G support

Josh Ye
Updated: 7:00pm, 12 Oct, 2021

