An employee makes a chip at a factory in eastern China's Jiangsu province on March 17, 2021. Photo: STR/AFP
China trails US in government support for domestic chip industry, according to new report

  • China’s nascent chip industry needs more than direct subsidies and tax holidays to flourish, researchers at China’s leading investment bank found
  • The US remains a leading global supplier of semiconductors, while China is in a “relatively backward position”, said analyst

Tracy Qu
Updated: 8:00pm, 13 Oct, 2021

