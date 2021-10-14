A visitor enters the headquarters of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co in the Hsinchu Science Park, Taiwan. Photo: Bloomberg
TSMC’s Japan fab to begin construction in 2022, as firm says overall chip capacity could remain tight for rest of year
- TSMC’s new specialty technology fab in Japan is being widely watched as it comes at a time when the global semiconductor industry is realigning
- Amid a supply crunch in the global chip industry, CEO says TSMC – as a whole – will remain subject to tight capacity
A visitor enters the headquarters of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co in the Hsinchu Science Park, Taiwan. Photo: Bloomberg