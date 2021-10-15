Honor CEO George Zhao unveils the new Magic 3 flagship smartphones running on Qualcomm Snapdragon chips in August. US Senenator Marco Rubio called on the Biden administration this week to blacklist the smartphone company, making it subject to the same sanctions that restrict its former owner Huawei. Photo: Honor, screenshot via YouTube
Huawei spin-off Honor should be blacklisted, says US Senator Marco Rubio in appeal to Biden administration
- Rubio’s call for Honor to be blacklisted comes nearly a year after Huawei sold the budget smartphone brand to help it avoid US sanctions
- Huawei faces restrictions on accessing certain critical technologies like advances semiconductor chips, which have not applied to Honor since the sale
Topic | Huawei
Honor CEO George Zhao unveils the new Magic 3 flagship smartphones running on Qualcomm Snapdragon chips in August. US Senenator Marco Rubio called on the Biden administration this week to blacklist the smartphone company, making it subject to the same sanctions that restrict its former owner Huawei. Photo: Honor, screenshot via YouTube