LinkedIn entered China in 2014 and its partial exit makes it the last major US social media provider to pull out of the country. Photo: Shutterstock
LinkedIn’s China retreat stems from regulatory and competitive pressures as local recruitment platforms prosper
- The decision comes just two weeks before China’s Personal Information Protection Law, one of the world’s strictest data protection laws, takes effect
- LinkedIn had only made limited headway in the China, where jobseekers and professional networkers have an array of alternatives to choose from
