The problem for China is that the its talent pool is not keeping pace with its ambitions in the field of semiconductors. Photo: SFP
China’s semiconductor industry faces a growing talent shortage as Beijing aims for global dominance in chip manufacture
- The pool of qualified engineers and scientists is too small to support the industry as China strives for global supremacy and self-sufficiency in chip design and manufacture, say industry figures
- The shortfall doubled in 2019 to about 300,000 from 150,000 in 2015, according to a report published this year by the China Institute for Educational Finance Research at Peking University
Topic | Semiconductors
The problem for China is that the its talent pool is not keeping pace with its ambitions in the field of semiconductors. Photo: SFP