Huawei suppliers in the US reportedly received government licenses worth tens of billions of dollars to export to the blacklisted Chinese telecommunications giant. Photo: AP Photo
US approval of export permits to Huawei, SMIC suppliers shows challenges in decoupling from China
- US suppliers have reportedly been granted tens of billions of dollars worth of permits to export to Huawei and Chinese chip maker SMIC
- American businesses are not ready to give up on the Chinese market amid a global chip shortage, according to analysts
Topic | Huawei
