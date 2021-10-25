A TSMC logo is seen at its headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan. Photo: Reuters
Semiconductor giant TSMC’s decision to cooperate with Washington’s chip data request fuels anger in China
- The US government said its request was aimed at finding out reasons for the chip shortage but the move has raised alarm bells in China
- One account on Chinese social media Weibo described TSMC’s agreement to hand over information as ‘kneeling to the US’
Topic | US-China tech war
A TSMC logo is seen at its headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan. Photo: Reuters