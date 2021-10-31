A view of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp’s headquarters in Shanghai on December 19, 2020. Photo: Bloomberg A view of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp’s headquarters in Shanghai on December 19, 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
A view of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp’s headquarters in Shanghai on December 19, 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
Tech /  Tech War

Explainer |
China’s chip champion: can SMIC lead Beijing’s quest for semiconductor self-sufficiency?

  • Many of SMIC’s engineers, as well as key senior managers, were recruited from Taiwan, with TSMC being a primary target for talent
  • SMIC’s lack of access to EUV technology will mean it cannot produce more advanced chips, hindering its attempts to catch up to TSMC

Topic |   Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC)
SCMP Reporters
SCMP Reporters

Updated: 10:00am, 31 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A view of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp’s headquarters in Shanghai on December 19, 2020. Photo: Bloomberg A view of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp’s headquarters in Shanghai on December 19, 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
A view of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp’s headquarters in Shanghai on December 19, 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE