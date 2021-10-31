A view of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp’s headquarters in Shanghai on December 19, 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
Explainer |
China’s chip champion: can SMIC lead Beijing’s quest for semiconductor self-sufficiency?
- Many of SMIC’s engineers, as well as key senior managers, were recruited from Taiwan, with TSMC being a primary target for talent
- SMIC’s lack of access to EUV technology will mean it cannot produce more advanced chips, hindering its attempts to catch up to TSMC
A view of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp’s headquarters in Shanghai on December 19, 2020. Photo: Bloomberg