A point-of-sale payment terminal by Pax in operation at a 7-Eleven store in Bangkok on December 23, 2018. Photo: Shutterstock
Pax Global subsidiary in US raided by FBI, Homeland Security, the Chinese point-of-sale device maker says
- Pax Global Technology disclosed in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange that law enforcement seized items at a Florida office and warehouse
- The disclosure comes after a cybersecurity blog reported about the raid and tied it to involvement in cyberattacks on US and EU organisations
