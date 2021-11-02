Yahoo's logo is seen outside its headquarters in Sunnyvale, California. The US internet company discontinued its few remaining online services in mainland China on November 1, 2021. Photo: AP Yahoo's logo is seen outside its headquarters in Sunnyvale, California. The US internet company discontinued its few remaining online services in mainland China on November 1, 2021. Photo: AP
Yahoo's logo is seen outside its headquarters in Sunnyvale, California. The US internet company discontinued its few remaining online services in mainland China on November 1, 2021. Photo: AP
Yahoo
Tech /  Tech War

Yahoo makes final China exit amid tightened regulation in world’s biggest internet market

  • The US internet company discontinued access to its few remaining online services in mainland China on November 1
  • Yahoo, which launched its Chinese internet operations in 1999, closed its last remaining physical presence in the country in March 2015

Topic |   Yahoo
Josh Ye
Josh Ye

Updated: 6:00pm, 2 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Yahoo's logo is seen outside its headquarters in Sunnyvale, California. The US internet company discontinued its few remaining online services in mainland China on November 1, 2021. Photo: AP Yahoo's logo is seen outside its headquarters in Sunnyvale, California. The US internet company discontinued its few remaining online services in mainland China on November 1, 2021. Photo: AP
Yahoo's logo is seen outside its headquarters in Sunnyvale, California. The US internet company discontinued its few remaining online services in mainland China on November 1, 2021. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE