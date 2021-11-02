Yahoo's logo is seen outside its headquarters in Sunnyvale, California. The US internet company discontinued its few remaining online services in mainland China on November 1, 2021. Photo: AP
Yahoo makes final China exit amid tightened regulation in world’s biggest internet market
- The US internet company discontinued access to its few remaining online services in mainland China on November 1
- Yahoo, which launched its Chinese internet operations in 1999, closed its last remaining physical presence in the country in March 2015
Topic | Yahoo
Yahoo's logo is seen outside its headquarters in Sunnyvale, California. The US internet company discontinued its few remaining online services in mainland China on November 1, 2021. Photo: AP