Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei is interviewed in Taiyuan, north China’s Shanxi Province, on February 9. Photo: Xinhua Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei is interviewed in Taiyuan, north China’s Shanxi Province, on February 9. Photo: Xinhua
Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei is interviewed in Taiyuan, north China’s Shanxi Province, on February 9. Photo: Xinhua
Huawei
Tech /  Tech War

Battered by US sanctions, Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei vows to keep fighting in latest motivational message to employees

  • The video speech was recorded at a ceremony to announce four new ‘army groups’, or cross-departmental teams, aimed at seeking new sources of revenue
  • The company is quickly losing relevance in the global smartphone market, while sales of its telecoms gear are facing resistance in some countries

Topic |   Huawei
Iris Deng
Iris Deng

Updated: 10:37pm, 4 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei is interviewed in Taiyuan, north China’s Shanxi Province, on February 9. Photo: Xinhua Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei is interviewed in Taiyuan, north China’s Shanxi Province, on February 9. Photo: Xinhua
Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei is interviewed in Taiyuan, north China’s Shanxi Province, on February 9. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE