Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co says its response to the US request for data related to the global chip shortage omitted confidential customer information. Photo: Shutterstock Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co says its response to the US request for data related to the global chip shortage omitted confidential customer information. Photo: Shutterstock
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co says its response to the US request for data related to the global chip shortage omitted confidential customer information. Photo: Shutterstock
Tech /  Tech War

Chinese critics express dismay over Taiwan chip maker TSMC’s compliance with Washington’s semiconductor data request

  • State-owned media and mainland Chinese social networks are rife with speculation about the potential threat posed by TSMC’s response to the US data request
  • TSMC earlier assured that it would withhold confidential customer information ahead of Washington’s November 8 deadline for submitting data

Topic |   Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC)
Che Pan
Che Pan in Beijing

Updated: 10:30pm, 8 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co says its response to the US request for data related to the global chip shortage omitted confidential customer information. Photo: Shutterstock Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co says its response to the US request for data related to the global chip shortage omitted confidential customer information. Photo: Shutterstock
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co says its response to the US request for data related to the global chip shortage omitted confidential customer information. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE