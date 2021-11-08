Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co says its response to the US request for data related to the global chip shortage omitted confidential customer information. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese critics express dismay over Taiwan chip maker TSMC’s compliance with Washington’s semiconductor data request
- State-owned media and mainland Chinese social networks are rife with speculation about the potential threat posed by TSMC’s response to the US data request
- TSMC earlier assured that it would withhold confidential customer information ahead of Washington’s November 8 deadline for submitting data
