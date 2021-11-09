Chinese state-run media blames Taipei for allowing Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co to submit chip supply information to the US government. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese media continues tirade against Taipei for letting chip maker TSMC comply with US request for semiconductor supply data
- State media accused Washington of ‘extorting data’ from TSMC, Samsung and other top chip firms to serve the US government’s semiconductor development agenda
- Neither China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs nor the Ministry of Commerce has made an official comment about TSMC’s response to the US survey
Chinese state-run media blames Taipei for allowing Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co to submit chip supply information to the US government. Photo: Shutterstock