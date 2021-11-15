Major semiconductor foundries on the mainland, including Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC), have been running at nearly full capacity this year to keep up with high demand during the shortage.

SMIC said last week that plans to expand capacity have faced constraints from logistics disruptions, extended lead times, and US licensing requirements. The company’s overall capacity increased to 594,000 8-inch equivalent wafers in the quarter ended September, 32,000 more than in the June quarter, according to SMIC’s Co-CEO Zhao Haijun.

By the end of September, China had 33 production lines, including both planned lines and those being constructed, for 8-inch wafer manufacturing and 41 lines for 12-inch wafers, which in theory could churn out 1.13 million 12-inch equivalent wafers per month, ICWise’s note said.

Governments around the world have been looking for ways to help ease the chip crunch, primarily through funding for the semiconductor industry. Supply chain integrity has been another concern in the industry. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), the world’s top contract chip maker, has been a major beneficiary of government incentives to build local facilities, resulting in a new foundry being built in the US and a joint venture chip plant with Sony planned for Japan.

SMIC’s expansion plans include financial support from local governments. It is currently building foundries in Beijing, Shenzhen and Shanghai, each focusing on the 28-nanometre technology node, which are expected to have a combined monthly capacity of 240,000 wafers. The Shenzhen fab is expected to enter production in the second half of next year, Zhao said, adding that the plant’s capacity is already being booked out in advance.