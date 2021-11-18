An aerial view of US semiconductor firm GlobalFoundries’ abandoned chip fabrication plant in Chengdu, capital of southwest Sichuan province. Photo: Weibo
An aerial view of US semiconductor firm GlobalFoundries’ abandoned chip fabrication plant in Chengdu, capital of southwest Sichuan province. Photo: Weibo
Tech /  Tech War

Intel shelves plan to take over GlobalFoundries’ abandoned chip plant in Chengdu, sources say

  • Intel’s proposed takeover of the abandoned joint venture factory in Chengdu was intended to fast-track the company’s expansion plans in China
  • The deal could have revived one of the country’s major foreign-invested semiconductor projects

Topic |   Semiconductors
Che Pan
Che Pan in Beijing

Updated: 6:30pm, 18 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
An aerial view of US semiconductor firm GlobalFoundries’ abandoned chip fabrication plant in Chengdu, capital of southwest Sichuan province. Photo: Weibo
An aerial view of US semiconductor firm GlobalFoundries’ abandoned chip fabrication plant in Chengdu, capital of southwest Sichuan province. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE