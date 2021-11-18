China’s semiconductor industry continues to suffer from a chronic talent shortage, according to Richard Chang Rugin, founder of chip maker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s semiconductor talent shortage poses biggest obstacle to Beijing’s chip self-sufficiency ambitions, SMIC founder says
- Richard Chang Rugin, founder of chip maker SMIC, sees no easy fix for the low supply of semiconductor talent in the world’s second-largest economy
- China’s chip self-sufficiency efforts are also complicated by the global semiconductor shortage and tensions between Beijing and Washington
Topic | Semiconductors
China’s semiconductor industry continues to suffer from a chronic talent shortage, according to Richard Chang Rugin, founder of chip maker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. Photo: Shutterstock