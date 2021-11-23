SK Hynix has come under US pressure not to ship EUV machines to China plant. Photo: Shutterstock
US-China tech war: Beijing’s semiconductor ambition faces fresh headwinds as Washington adds pressure on SK Hynix
- SK Hynix had planned to move EUV machines to plant in Wuxi, China
- ASML produces lithography systems used by leading global foundries and chip makers including TSMC and Samsung
Topic | US-China tech war
