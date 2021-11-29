A chip assembly machine is seen in the background of the Chinese flag in this photo illustration. Photo: Shutterstock
US-China tech war: China’s efforts to catch up in advanced chips on hold as country’s attention turns to mature nodes

  • Only TSMC, Samsung and Intel have stayed in the race below 10nm, so it makes sense for Chinese firms to focus resources on mature chip tech, say analysts
  • In recent years Chinese suppliers have made some progress in developing high-end photoresists, key materials used in the lithography process

Che Pan
Updated: 11:30pm, 29 Nov, 2021

