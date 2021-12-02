A 300 mm silicon wafer at the Globalfoundries chip fab in Dresden, Germany. Photo: Bloomberg
A 300 mm silicon wafer at the Globalfoundries chip fab in Dresden, Germany. Photo: Bloomberg
Chip shortage risks becoming a glut in 2023 as fabs scramble to add capacity, say analysts

  • There is potential for overcapacity in 2023 as larger-scale fab expansions come online towards the end of 2022, according to IDC Research
  • The semiconductor industry is highly cyclical, running through a peak-to-trough cycle every 4 to 6 years.

Che Pan
Updated: 7:30am, 2 Dec, 2021

