A 300 mm silicon wafer at the Globalfoundries chip fab in Dresden, Germany. Photo: Bloomberg
Chip shortage risks becoming a glut in 2023 as fabs scramble to add capacity, say analysts
- There is potential for overcapacity in 2023 as larger-scale fab expansions come online towards the end of 2022, according to IDC Research
- The semiconductor industry is highly cyclical, running through a peak-to-trough cycle every 4 to 6 years.
Topic | Semiconductors
