Strained cross-strait and US-China relations could bring more uncertainty to global supply chains, following the disruptions caused by the pandemic and the global chip shortage. Photo: Shutterstock
Strained cross-strait and US-China relations could bring more uncertainty to global supply chains, following the disruptions caused by the pandemic and the global chip shortage. Photo: Shutterstock
Tech /  Tech War

US-China tech war: semiconductor links across Taiwan Strait faces political headwind

  • Strained cross-strait and US-China relations could bring more uncertainty to global supply chains
  • Speculation about what could happen next is expected to rise this week when Taiwan takes part in Washington’s Summit for Democracy

Topic |   US-China tech war
Che Pan
Che Pan in Beijing

Updated: 9:08pm, 6 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Strained cross-strait and US-China relations could bring more uncertainty to global supply chains, following the disruptions caused by the pandemic and the global chip shortage. Photo: Shutterstock
Strained cross-strait and US-China relations could bring more uncertainty to global supply chains, following the disruptions caused by the pandemic and the global chip shortage. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE