The Apple store in the Sanlitun shopping area in Beijing on December 8. Apple’s involvement is again raising questions after a report revealed that Tim Cook personally lobbied Chinese politicians for favorable treatment. Photo: EPA-EFE People walk next to an Apple store at the Sanlitun shopping area in Beijing, China, 08 December 2021. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY
The Apple store in the Sanlitun shopping area in Beijing on December 8. Apple’s involvement is again raising questions after a report revealed that Tim Cook personally lobbied Chinese politicians for favorable treatment. Photo: EPA-EFE People walk next to an Apple store at the Sanlitun shopping area in Beijing, China, 08 December 2021. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY
Apple
Tech /  Tech War

Apple’s reported US$275 billion China investment questioned by state media after report of Tim Cook’s lobbying

  • A report about Apple CEO Tim Cook personally lobbying for favoured treatment in China has been downplayed by state media, which questioned the amount invested
  • After Cook met with Chinese politicians in 2016, Apple invested in Didi Chuxing, moved iCloud operations to China, and partnered with Tsinghua University

Topic |   Apple
Iris Deng
Iris Deng

Updated: 11:00pm, 9 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Apple store in the Sanlitun shopping area in Beijing on December 8. Apple’s involvement is again raising questions after a report revealed that Tim Cook personally lobbied Chinese politicians for favorable treatment. Photo: EPA-EFE People walk next to an Apple store at the Sanlitun shopping area in Beijing, China, 08 December 2021. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY
The Apple store in the Sanlitun shopping area in Beijing on December 8. Apple’s involvement is again raising questions after a report revealed that Tim Cook personally lobbied Chinese politicians for favorable treatment. Photo: EPA-EFE People walk next to an Apple store at the Sanlitun shopping area in Beijing, China, 08 December 2021. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY
READ FULL ARTICLE