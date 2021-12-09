The US-China tech war is expected to intensify amid predictions that America will be overtaken in a range of foundational 21st century technologies by its top economic rival. Illustration: Shutterstock
US-China tech war: China to overtake America in core 21st century technologies within next decade, Harvard report predicts
- China is poised to gain on the US in the fields of AI, 5G, quantum information science, semiconductors, biotechnology and green energy
- In some areas, China is already leading the US, according to a report from the Harvard Kennedy School
Topic | US-China tech war
